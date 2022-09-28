DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Down 3.7%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €3.23 ($3.29) and last traded at €3.29 ($3.36). Approximately 834,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.41 ($3.48).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $387.73 million and a PE ratio of 7.50.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

