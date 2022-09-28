Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 19,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413,333 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,286,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,194,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 479,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,681 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $167.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.19. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $165.50 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

