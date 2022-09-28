Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Down 91.3% in September

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DDT stock traded up 0.34 on Wednesday, reaching 26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 12 month low of 25.71 and a 12 month high of 28.20.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

