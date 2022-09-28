Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Chico Wealth RIA’s 7th Largest Position

Chico Wealth RIA boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,564 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.8% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. 8,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,804. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

