Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.06 and last traded at $62.34. 367,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,621,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.71.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

