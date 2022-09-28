Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s share price were down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.92 and last traded at $45.02. Approximately 32,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,098,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $2,418,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $92,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $1,562,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 635.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

