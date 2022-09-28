Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.