Diversified LLC Acquires 15,108 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after buying an additional 890,148 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,260 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after buying an additional 268,311 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SCHM traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.48. 14,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,086. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94.

