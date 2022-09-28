Diversified LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Diversified LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,551 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.9% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,949,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,201,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,747,000.

IHI stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. 42,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,194. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

