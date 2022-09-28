Diversified LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Diversified LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises about 1.4% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Diversified LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,088,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.75. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $205.00.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

