Diversified LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Diversified LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.25. 23,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

