Diversified LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Diversified LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 7.4% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $17,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.97. The stock had a trading volume of 71,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,324. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $318.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.02.

