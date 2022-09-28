Diversified LLC Sells 304 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Diversified LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $319,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 55.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $2,140,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,436. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTRG. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

