Diversified LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Diversified LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

QQQ stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.05. 2,037,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,154,336. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

