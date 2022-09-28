Diversified LLC Trims Stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Diversified LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOS. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EOS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,240. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.