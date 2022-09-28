DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.99

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 329233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Several research analysts have commented on DNBBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

