DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DNP opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $883,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Featured Stories
