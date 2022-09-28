DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $883,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.