Doge Killer Price Tops $416.96 (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Doge Killer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $416.96 or 0.02137698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Doge Killer has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Doge Killer has a total market cap of $44.88 million and approximately $732,030.00 worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doge Killer Coin Profile

Doge Killer’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

According to CryptoCompare, “LEASH was originally set to be a rebase token pegged to the price of Dogecoin. Now, it has been unleashed and will not rebase. With a total circulation of 100k tokens, it has the opposite appeal to Shib (which has a much larger supply). The second token incentivized on the swap offers special rewards for those who provide liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Killer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doge Killer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

