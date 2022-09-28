Dogecoin Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and approximately $270.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00277729 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001356 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017156 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 136,263,306,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.