Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of 160.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

