Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

DRETF opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

