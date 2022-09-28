Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.03.
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
DRETF opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $23.72.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
