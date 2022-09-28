DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.55

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DITHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DS Smith from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 378 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DS Smith currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.00.

DS Smith Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

