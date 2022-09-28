Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $393-401 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.19 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

NAPA traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,493. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.29. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $25.25.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 376,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 597.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 204,039 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,389 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 128,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 114,613 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

