Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

DND stock traded up C$0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.86. 172,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.06. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$11.88 and a twelve month high of C$50.49.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DND. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.50.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.