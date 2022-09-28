Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 31,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 876,748 shares.The stock last traded at $12.56 and had previously closed at $12.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $557.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

