Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.22. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 2,840 shares traded.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CFO David C. Sims bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,300.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David C. Sims bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,300.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,427.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.