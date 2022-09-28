Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 244 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $285.97. 74,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $284.80 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

