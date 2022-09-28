Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys Shares of 1,430 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.4 %

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $172.40. 63,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.