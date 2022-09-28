Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $12.87 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim cut their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.80. 15,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.38 and its 200-day moving average is $202.53. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

