Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $3,410,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 217,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.11. 30,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.11 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.