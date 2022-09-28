Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 178 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $201.89. The company had a trading volume of 68,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.50. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $198.79 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

