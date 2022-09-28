Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.05% of UFP Technologies worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 66,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $527,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,892. The stock has a market cap of $634.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $100.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

