Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.37

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 3287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.