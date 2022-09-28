Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Down 90.1% in September

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the August 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 71,116 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 121,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. 99,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,586. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

