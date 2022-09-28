Edgeware Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $1.46 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.29 or 1.00121956 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057336 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063510 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00078928 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,443,046,182 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

