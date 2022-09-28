Edward B. Cloues II Acquires 2,000 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $24,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,365 shares in the company, valued at $329,748.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMREP Stock Up 2.7 %

AMREP stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.91. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 25.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About AMREP

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMREP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.