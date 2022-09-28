eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Short Interest Up 919.1% in September

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 919.1% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFTRW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,035. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.