Electric Cash (ELCASH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $33,710.00

Electric Cash (ELCASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Electric Cash has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. Electric Cash has a market capitalization of $588,839.26 and $33,710.00 worth of Electric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electric Cash Coin Profile

Electric Cash’s total supply is 4,134,775 coins and its circulating supply is 555,950 coins. Electric Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electric Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Electric Cash is a payment protocol designed to be accessible and lightweight, with a focus on reducing transaction fees. Fast and free transactions on a secure and decentralized network make ELCASH ideal for everyday payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

