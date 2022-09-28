Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Electromed Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ELMD opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 million, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

About Electromed

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

