Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $51.76 million and $250,819.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001540 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00018106 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,929,426,621 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

