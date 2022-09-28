Elk Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,620.00 (ELK)

Elk Finance (ELK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Elk Finance has a market capitalization of $394,015.33 and approximately $56,620.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elk Finance has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elk Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010984 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Elk Finance Profile
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. The Reddit community for Elk Finance is https://reddit.com/r/ElkFinance. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Elk Finance
Receive News & Updates for Elk Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elk Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.