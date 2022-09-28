Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Trading Down 3.8%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. 384,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 644,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$52.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45.

Get Emerald Health Therapeutics alerts:

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.