Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.27

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 10655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after buying an additional 109,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

