Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

