ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENGGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.20 ($18.57) to €17.80 ($18.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ENGGY stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 102,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.93%.

(Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.