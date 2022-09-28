Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAVA. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.56.

NYSE DAVA opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.13. Endava has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

