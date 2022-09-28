Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $223.47 million-$225.81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.35 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.79 EPS.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.06. 424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,239. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

About Endava

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Endava by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $64,236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 446,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Endava by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 230,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147,525 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

