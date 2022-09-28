Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.63

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$23.63 and last traded at C$23.67, with a volume of 262640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,083.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 33.77.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.25 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.512 dividend. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

