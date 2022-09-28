Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shares Down 6.7%

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 105,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 56,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.08 price target (up previously from C$1.06) on shares of Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Enterprise Group Stock Down 6.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38.
Enterprise Group Company Profile
Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.
Featured Stories
