Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Increased by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,316,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,701 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 10.6% of Fractal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $32,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.